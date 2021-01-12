Tamil Nadu is ready for change: Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: People of Tamil Nadu are getting ready for change, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said on Monday. Addressing a gathering in Thudiyalur on the second day of campaigning, he said, ”History has created the best chance for change in the form of elections. The upcoming election is not a war between parties, but a battle between corruption and honesty.”

Also, he appealed to first-time voters to create change through their votes.

Addressing media persons earlier, Kamal Haasan said the health of actor and his contemporary Rajinikanth was more important than his political entry.