15,000 hectares of crops damaged in past few days

Thaladi crops suffered the most. Samba crops, which had slightly grown, alone survived the cyclone.

Published: 13th January 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM/MAYILADUTHURAI: Crops on around 15,000 hectares in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts, which were almost ready for harvest, have been affected by the rains during the past few days.

Crops on around 8,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai and 7,000 hectares in Nagapattinam district have been damaged, disturbing farmers who are yet to recover from the impact of Burevi cyclone. 

S Shanmugathan, a farmer from Themangalam in Nagapattinam block, said, “I have lost 10 acres of crops owing to the cyclone. Crops on about 15 acres survived. I was waiting to harvest them this month, but the recent rains have dealt me another blow.”

Around 82,000 hectares out of 13,2,000 hectares of paddy crops in Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai districts were damaged by the cyclone, which is reportedly highest in the State.

Thaladi crops suffered the most. Samba crops, which had slightly grown, alone survived the cyclone. K Kasinathan, a farmer from Nallathukudi in Mayiladuthurai block, said, “At least seven acres of my crops are now down. The government should conduct a new survey for enumeration considering this a natural calamity.” 

