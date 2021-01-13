Opposition welcomes SC’s stay on farm legislation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to stay the three farm laws and urged the Centre to repeal them immediately, as that alone could be the ultimate solution to the problem.

Welcoming the SC’s decision, DMK chief MK Stalin said, “This is a victory for all the farmers. I once again urge the union government to commit to repealing the laws in the next Parliamentary session.” CPI State secretary R Mutharasan said, “It cannot be denied that the Centre can betray the agitating farmers using this committee as an instrument.

So, considering the firm stance of farmers, the Centre should give up on the move to form a new committee and withdraw the legislations immediately,” he added. DK president K Veeramani said the Centre need not be adamant on withdrawing the legislations as it would be the permanent solution.