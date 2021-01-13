PM Modi to interact with Coimbatore doctors, nurses during Covid vaccine drive on Jan 16

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to interact with few healthcare workers in Coimbatore district through video conference during the nationwide roll out of Covid vaccination drive on January 16.

Deputy Director of Health Services G Ramesh Kumar told Express that Modi would interact with the beneficiaries at vaccination centres in Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and Government Pollachi Headquarters Hospital. Teams have been constituted to supervise installation of web cameras at the centres.

The district would receive its vaccine consignment by January 13. Ramesh said adding that cold storage facilities have been established in select locations. Nearly 35,000 health care workers in both government and private institutions have enrolled to receive the vaccine.

On a given day, the department would vaccinate 1,000 healthcare workers through 10 vaccination camps.

“For this, 10 health staff shall be deputed in each camp, Ramesh said. “After vaccinating a healthcare worker on day one, he or she may be administered with the second dose after 28 days as per protocol,” he explained.