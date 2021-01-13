Tamil Nadu receives 20,000 doses of Covaxin vaccine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu received 20,000 doses of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine from the Union Government today morning. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam and other officials inspected the consignment at the State vaccine store at DMS campus.

The State had received 5,36,500 doses of Covishield on Tuesday and began distribution to all the districts depending on the size of the health care workers. Over 4.39 lakh health care workers have been registered for the vaccine. The State will begin COVID-19 vaccination drive from Saturday in around 300 sites in the State.