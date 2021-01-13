Tamil Nadu reports 673 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 673 Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,28,287 and toll to 12,242. Four passengers, who had tested positive for the UK variant of the virus, were discharged from the hospital after treatment and have been sent home for quarantine.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, 16 UK returnees and 16 of their contacts, who tested positive for Covid, have been discharged from the hospital after testing negative. They are now under home quarantine. A senior doctor at the Covid hospital in the King Institute at Guindy said that four people from Chennai who had tested positive for the new UK variant of the coronavirus are among those who have been discharged. “They tested negative after 14 days and were sent for home quarantine," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, for the second consecutive day Chennai reported less than 200 new cases. While the capital reported 192 cases, its neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 55, 18 and 32 cases respectively.

Perambalur district again reported zero new cases and 19 other districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day. Six passengers, one from West Bengal who reached the State by flight and five who travelled by road from West Bengal (four) and Karnataka (one), tested positive for Covid.

The State tested 62,683 samples and 62,409 people on the day. After 821 people were discharged, the State had 6,653 active cases.

Deaths were reported from five districts. Chennai reported two deaths while Chengalpattu, Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruchy reported one death each. All the deceased had comorbid conditions, according to the media bulletin.