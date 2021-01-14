STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EPS, OPS to unveil MGR, Jaya statues in temple

Bronze statues at new temple at Thirumangalam will be inaugurated today, says Minister RB Udhayakumar

Published: 14th January 2021 02:23 AM

EPS, OPS

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (R) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: State Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management R B Udhayakumar said that the life-size bronze statues of the former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and MG Ramachandran, at the newly-constructed temple at Thirumangalam, is all set to be unveiled by the Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam here on Thursday Saying that AIADMK members consider the late leaders as their gods, Udhayakumar announced that following the consecration, the senior leaders of the party were to be honoured by the Chief Minister. 

“As a token of appreciation for their contribution to the party, one senior leader from each of the 234 constituencies has been selected to be honoured at the ceremony. They would also share the stage with CM and would be given a porkili – a golden parrot – along with incentive,” said Udhayakumar. The party cadre has also planned to welcome the CM historically by gathering one lakh people at the venue. As part of the function, welfare assistance would also be distributed.

Speaking on the Jallikattu event that is to be flagged off from Thursday, he said that all safety measures were given utmost priority amidst the prevailing pandemic situation. CM would also inaugurate the state-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive at the Government Rajaji Hospital on Sunday, he added.

CM’s medal for 3,186 personnel
Chennai: For their exemplary devotion to duty, 3,186 police and other uniformed personnel will be awarded the Chief Minister’s medal on Pongal day, according to an official statement on Wednesday.  The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Constabulary Medals will be awarded to 3,000 police personnel. In addition, 120 fire and rescue services personnel and 60 prison and correctional services personnel will also be awarded the medals. The Chief Minister’s Medal for Excellence in technical services will be awarded to six other police personnel, including police photographers and personnel from the dog squad, the statement added

