UVeSa award for nonagenarian writer Ki Ra

The key personalities chosen for the awards include nonagenarian writer Ki Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, former minister HV Hande and many Tamil scholars.

Published: 14th January 2021 02:15 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced State government awards for the year 2020, Tiruvalluvar award for 2021 and the Chithirai Tamil New Year and Tamil Chemmal awards for 2020. The key personalities chosen for the awards include nonagenarian writer Ki Rajanarayanan, popularly known as Ki Ra, former minister HV Hande and many Tamil scholars.

Thirty eight Tamil scholars have been chosen from 38 districts for Thamizh Chemmal awards for 2020. The awards will be presented during the Thiruvalluvar Day celebrations soon. Nonagenarian writer Ki Rajanarayanan has been chosen for UVeSa award. He is being hailed as the father of Karisal literature. He has been writing since 1958 and has authored a dictionary titled Karisal Vattara Vazhakku Agarathi (colloquial terms used in Karisal region in southern districts).

He is involved in music and ancient literature. Rajanarayanan has authored over 81 literary works including stories in Tamil. Kambar award: HV Hande, veteran politician and a close associate of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran who also served as a minister in his cabinet. He has translated Kamba Ramayanam in English and late Judge MM Ismail has hailed that Hande could be the first person to translate Kamba Ramayanam fully in English. 

Maha Kavi Bharathiyar award: Poet Poovai Senguttuvan, a veteran lyricist who has written thousands of songs for movies since 1967 and authored more than 4,000 individual poems; 15 plays, more than 30 dance-dramas, numerous radio programmes, television serials and stories for two movies and screenplay for three movies are among his achievements.   

Bharathidasan award: Lyricist Arivumathi alias Mathiazhagan has written numerous songs for movies and authored more than 15 literary works and served as editor of Tamil literary journals like Avizharumbu, Mann and Thai. Anna award: Kadambur MR Janardanan (posthumous) authored many works including a drama titled ‘Andha Iravu’ (That Night) and a short story titled ‘Odum rayilil’ (On the Running Train).  He also took part in the anti-Hindi agitations in Tirunelveli district.

Thiru Vi Ka award: VN Sami has authored more than 40 books including those about foreign women who contributed to the independence struggle in India, election systems in various countries, scientists of ancient India and sea wars. Thamizh Thaai award: VGP World Tamil Sangam has been working for spreading the message of Tirukkural across the globe. It has installed the statue of saint Thiruvalluvar in 16 countries including USA, Australia, France, Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

Vallalar award: Ooran Adigal has been engaged in spreading the message of Saint Vallalar for seven decades and has authored over 50 books on life and message of Vallalar. Sollin Selvan award: Nagai Mukunthan has been engaged in religious and literary discourses for many decades and has received 11 awards already.







