Will not pick candidates based on caste: Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: MNM founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said the party would pick candidates for elections on the basis of qualification, not caste.

Addressing reporters, Kamal said he sensed overwhelming support for the party among the masses.

Asked if his promise of distributing free computers to every household would be deemed as freebies, the actor-turned politician explained that the scheme would come under human development index.

Among other things, the MNM chief assured providing liquidity to MSMEs, incentives to big industries to set up back office in less developed region, compulsory insurance, pension, job safety for workers in unorganized sectors and skill development super parks.