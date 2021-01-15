STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

For dejected Rajini fans, the offers keep coming

Just days after the announcement, nearly 100 members of his Rajini Makkal Mandram joined the ruling AIADMK in the presence of a former minister.

Published: 15th January 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Rajini fans gather at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday to request the actor to rethink his decision and join electoral politics. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

Rajini fans gather at Valluvar Kottam on Sunday to request the actor to rethink his decision and join electoral politics. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rajinikanth may have turned his back on electoral politics, but for his fans and supporters, crestfallen after his December 29 decision, a political career could still be on the horizon.

Over the past week, many long-time fans of the actor have received offers from virtually every party in the Tamil Nadu, the DMK being the notable exception. 

Rajini, who had teased his political interest for nearly 30 years, announced that the prevailing pandemic and his health condition had forced him to withdraw from the fray even before launching his party.

Just days after the announcement, nearly 100 members of his Rajini Makkal Mandram joined the ruling AIADMK in the presence of former minister and AIADMK Tiruvallur East district secretary Madhavaram Moorthi at Sengundram in the district. Other parties, with the BJP in the lead, have posted open invitations to Rajini fans to join the outfits. 

In Madurai, A Paul Joseph, State general secretary of the Congress’ social media wing, went a step further, having posters pasted across the district inviting the fans to join the national party. "I had the posters pasted across Madurai and neighbouring districts and circulated in social media. Soon after, I received over a hundred calls from various RMM functionaries from in and around Madurai. They were happy that I had made the invitation in a decent way, unlike others who have criticised them for their leader’s U-turn," he said.

At the time, most said they wanted to discuss with other cadres before taking a decision as many still held hopes that Rajini would reconsider his decision, Joseph said. "But now the decks are cleared and I expect many of them to join our party soon," he said. 

Such are the offers coming their way that even fans have made light of the situation, some of them posting a meme on Twitter poking fun at how various parties are trying to pull the fans to them.

While fans at a Chennai agitation, a last-ditch effort to convince Rajini, may have said they were not interested in any other party, for those seeking opportunities there may be options aplenty.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajinikanth tamil nadu Tamil Nadu politics Tamil Nadu polls Rajinikanth fans DMK ADMK Rajini Makkal Mandram
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp