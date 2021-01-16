10 top Tamil Nadu doctors to take vaccine jab and lead the way

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Some of the leading doctors in the State will take the coronavirus vaccine on Saturday, to instil confidence among people, Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has said.

After inspecting the vaccine centre at Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital on Friday, he said, “Ten leading doctors will take the shot on day 1 .

These include national IMA president Dr JA Jayalal, State IMA president CN Raja, Dr Sudha Seshayyan, Dr Mohan Kameswaran, Dr Mohamed Rela and Deans of Omandurar and Pudukkottai Medical College... There is no need to worry about the safety of the vaccine.

Doctors and nurses have been asked to state their willingness to take the shot.” Each vial of Covishield vaccine is 5 ml, and can be used for 10 people, the minister explained. The vaccine will be administered using an auto-disable syringe, which can be used only once, he added.

“People who tested positive and recovered can get vaccinated. If you have just tested positive, you cannot receive take the shot for 14 days,” he said.