Caste slurs hurled at man, cop refrains from filing FIR

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 54-year-old Dalit man has filed a complaint with the DIG, Villupuram Range, alleging that casteist slurs were hurled at him by a dominant caste member. A Krishnamurthy (54), branch secretary of a Dravidian party, said that he, along with president of Aayikuppam cooperative society, Arivazhagan, had visited a ration shop where pongal hampers were being distributed.

“On seeing Krishnamurthy, a member of the dominant caste verbally abused him, passed casteist slurs and asked him to leave the place just because he is Dalit,” said Arivazhagan. The incident happened on January 4 and Krishnamurthy filed a complaint with Kullanchavadi police station the same day.

“However, no action was taken. Further, the police took a subsequent complaint filed by the dominant caste member and said action will be initiated against me,” said Krishnamurthy. Sources from DIG office told TNIE that the issue will be investigated and action will be taken against the inspector for not filing an FIR.