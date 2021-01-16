STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Pay Rs 2 lakh for denying disabled medical aspirant seat: HC

Justice Swaminathan observed that Kumar had been ‘unfairly’ denied seat and had to move the court thrice.

Published: 16th January 2021 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Calling the denial of medical admission to an eligible differently-abled aspirant as ‘arbitrary’ and ‘unfair’, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the State Health Department to pay Rs 2-lakh cost to the aspirant.

Justice G R Swaminathan noted that the petitioner G Arun Kumar had applied for admission to MBBS course under the differently-abled category for the year 2018-2019. But he was not granted admission as the selection committee disputed his disability certificate.

Kumar filed a petition before the court in that regard in 2018, and pursuant to the court’s direction in 2019, a fresh board was constituted and the board confirmed that Kumar was a differently-abled person. Since the academic year, for which admission was sought, had expired, the court had directed the authorities to consider granting admission to Kumar in the next year. 

But Kumar’s application was not considered next year as well and he filed a contempt petition to which the authorities answered that NEET marks obtained in previous year cannot be used to seek admission in the subsequent year. Hence he filed a separate petition in August 2019 but the same could not be taken for disposal till January 6, 2021.

Justice Swaminathan observed that Kumar had been ‘unfairly’ denied seat and had to move the court thrice. Though Kumar is found to be meritorious, the Supreme Court authorises the court for direct admission of a candidate only in the succeeding year (next academic year) which would be 2019-2020 in the petitioner’s case. Hence the court cannot give any direction for admission at this stage, the judge pointed out. But he directed the authorities to pay `2-lakh cost to Kumar for arbitrarily denying seat to him and wished him good luck in achieving his dream in the next academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court MBBS medical aspirant disabled
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp