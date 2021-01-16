STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police helped make Tamil Nadu a peace haven: Palaniswami

"Efforts have been taken to modernise the department. The government has increased overtime pay to police personnel from Rs 200 to Rs 500. 

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam paying floral tributes to British Army engineer John Pennycuick’s statue on occasion of his 180th birth anniversary, in Theni district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday lauded the Police Department and said that their awesome contribution had helped the State emerge as a peace haven. Celebrating Pongal festival with the police fraternity in Chennai on Thursday, Palaniswami said that the State’s police department was a model for police in other States.

Listing out various schemes introduced for the department since the days of former party leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, the Chief Minister noted that the government headed by him had set up the fourth police commission in 2019 to solve various issues concerning police personnel.

“Efforts have been taken to modernise the department. The government has increased overtime pay to police personnel from Rs 200 to Rs 500.  Efforts are also underway to fill vacant posts and streamline the department’s functioning,” Palaniswami added. State Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Chennai Police Commissioner, and other senior department officials took part in the celebration.

CM extends Pongal greetings to Governor
Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami greeted Governor Banwarilal Purohit on the occasion of Pongal festival. The Chief Minister, in a message, said, “On the auspicious occasion of Pongal and Sankranthi, I would like to convey my heartiest greetings and best wishes to you, the first Lady and all members of your family. May peace, prosperity and happiness be showered on you and your family in bountiful measure on this happy occasion.” Palaniswami also sent a bouquet to the Governor. Reciprocating, the Governor thanked the Chief Minister. 

Modi exhorts youth across the country to read Thirukkural
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged youth across the country to read Thirukkural. In a tweet on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar day, the PM said, “I bow to the venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural.” A few hours later, a youth from Bengaluru replied to the Prime Minister saying that he was inspired by the Prime Minister’s views on Thiruvalluvar and that he would get an English copy of Thirukkural soon.” Responding to the tweet, Modi said, “Happy to know.” 

