Ryots needn’t worry about damaged crops: RB Udhayakumar

Revenue Min says CM has told officials to disburse compensation

Published: 16th January 2021 04:43 AM

Floodwater almost submerges the Authoor bridge in Thoothukudi district | V KARTHIKALAGU

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Even as several acres of crops awaiting harvest have been damaged by the rains, Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar appealed to farmers not to worry as the “Chief Minister has directed the officials to survey the affected areas for disbursing compensation.” The minister inspected the affected areas and held a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate in the presence of Minister Kadambur C Raju on Thursday.

Speaking to the media, Udhayakumar said abundant rains in the catchment areas filled the dams at the foothills of the Western Ghats. “The surplus water released from Papanasam, Manimutharu, Servalaru, Gadananathi and Ramanathi dams flooded the low-lying areas. The chief minister has directed the collectors of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi to shift people from low-lying areas to relief centres.

To compensate the crop damage caused by cyclones Burevi and Nivar, funds of Rs 565.46 crore and Rs 487 crore respectively were credited to the bank accounts of the farmers concerned,” he said.  Udhayakumar said a rainfall level of 108 mm in Thoothukudi town, which is extremely high for January, was unexpected.

After inspecting the damage to paddy fields along Agaram village on the banks of Thamirabarani, the minister said that the damage to the crops was apparent both in rain-fed and irrigated areas. He said the State government would stand with the farmers.

“Farmers should not worry as the chief minister has directed the agriculture and revenue departments to survey the fields damaged by rains on a war-footing manner to distribute compensation. The total extent of damage due to the rains will be known only after the water drains out of the fields,” he said.  The minister said collectors were to decide on reopening the schools.

