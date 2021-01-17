Beast mode on at Alanganallur Jallikattu

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Corona scare can wait, it’s time for festivities! The hundreds who thronged the venue of the mother of all Jallikattu, the Alanganallur event, testify this.

The event that saw 719 bulls and 600 tamers taking part was flagged off on Saturday by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Sources said that a total of 800 bulls were screened and the bull taming sport was held in eight rounds, with 75 tamers participating in each round.

Dignitaries present

Ministers Sellur K Raju, RB Udhayakumar, Dindigul Srinivasan, Vijayabaskar, MLAs Saravanan, Manickam, Periyapulan, Needhipathi, Rajan Chellappa

Caution takesa back seat

Though separate galleries were established for VIPs, public and newspersons, many tamers, bull owners and others flouted Covid protocols by not wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing

90 injured

A total of 90 persons were injured during the event. While 49 were treated by the doctors of the mobile clinic deployed in the area, 35 were referred to Alanganallur Primary Health Centre. Another 19 were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Ten ambulances and 30-member medical team was deployed in the spot