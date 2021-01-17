STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Beast mode on at Alanganallur Jallikattu

Corona scare can wait, it’s time for festivities! The hundreds who thronged the venue of the mother of all Jallikattu, the Alanganallur event, testify this.

Published: 17th January 2021 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Fierce Jallikattu contests, traditionally held to test the guile of farm hands, were witnessed on Saturday at Palamedu and Alanganallur in Madurai district; even as the pandemic scare still looms over

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

The event that saw 719 bulls and 600 tamers taking part was flagged off on Saturday by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. Sources said that a total of 800 bulls were screened and the bull taming sport was held in eight rounds, with 75 tamers participating in each round.

Dignitaries present
Ministers Sellur K Raju, RB Udhayakumar, Dindigul Srinivasan, Vijayabaskar, MLAs Saravanan, Manickam, Periyapulan, Needhipathi, Rajan Chellappa

Caution takesa back seat
Though separate galleries were established for VIPs, public and newspersons, many tamers, bull owners and others flouted Covid protocols by not wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing

90 injured
A total of 90 persons were injured during the event. While 49 were treated by the doctors of the mobile clinic deployed in the area, 35 were referred to Alanganallur Primary Health Centre. Another 19 were referred to Government Rajaji Hospital, Madurai. Ten ambulances and 30-member medical team was deployed in the spot

