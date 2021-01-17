Centre imposing Sanskrit on people: TNCC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri on Saturday condemned the Central government’s alleged efforts to impose Sanskrit on people, while ignoring the other classical languages, including Tamil.

“During the past three years, the Centre has spent Rs 643.83 crore for disseminating Sanskrit, and allotted a meagre Rs 29 crore for all the other five classical languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Odiya.

Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi quotes Thirukkural couplets and Subramania Bharathi’s poems at public meetings, his government neglects Tamil in reality. People of Tamil Nadu will never accept this attitude,” the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief added.