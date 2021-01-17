Puducherry BJP MLA KG Shankar dies of cardiac arrest

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and treasurer K G Shankar died here on Sunday morning following a cardiac arrest.

Shankar complained of chest pain this morning passed away at his residence in Ilango Nagar.

He was 71 and is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

Shankar along with V Saminathan and S Selvaganapathy was appointed as the nominated members to the territorial assembly four years back and were functioning as a legislator.

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, Chief Minister V Narayansamy, speaker V P Sivakolunthu, Revenue Minister MOHF Shajahan, and BJP state president V Saminathan MLA among others rushed to his house and condoled Shankar's demise.

Born in Pondicherry in 1950, Shankar had been a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1984 and served as State Treasurer for the fourth consecutive term.

He also served as the organizer of the State Department of Industry and Commerce and had been instrumental in holding National Level Business and Trade Organization Meetings in Pondicherry.

Apart from working for the party, he also operated a fluoride chemical factory in the Pondicherry Mettupalayam area. K G Shankar's funeral is scheduled at 4 pm today.