Spectators gored to death during Manju virattu

Two persons were gored to death and 34 others sustained injuries during a manju virattu event in Siravayal here on Saturday.

Published: 17th January 2021 03:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2021 03:11 AM

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam flagged off the event that saw 719 bulls and 600 tamers taking part, at Alanganallur on Saturday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Two persons were gored to death and 34 others sustained injuries during a manju virattu event in Siravayal here on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as P Bose (62) of Periya Amachupatti and C Periyakaruppan (80) of Kallipattu.

A health official said that among the injured, 13 have been admitted to Government Thirupattur Hospital and 13 others were allowed to leave after being treated at the hospital for their injuries. “Seven others were referred to Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital,” he said.

The event was held in 200 acres of empty land that is used exclusively to conduct the bull-chasing sport. Sources said that the vast expanse of the empty land is itself a major threat to the spectators as there is no place to escape or protect themselves when any bull goes berserk.

