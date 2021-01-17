Villupuram: Collector’s Pongal gifts including cash siphoned?

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: After the district collector of Villupuram received an SMS on Wednesday regarding distribution of Pongal gifts against his ration card without even receiving them, officials were informed to conduct an inquiry. Also action to be taken against the staff.

Tokens were given to card holders at doorsteps and gifts distributed in their respective ration shops. Token was also given to Collector A Annadurai, but he didn’t receive any gifts from the ration shop in Seenuvasa Nagar. Based on his order, inquiry is on and action will be taken against the respective shop staffs, if they commit any fraud to swindle Collector’s pongal gift, said an official from the collectorate.