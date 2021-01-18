At students’ doorstep with sweet boxes & masks

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Usually, students approach teachers for learning. In a sweet gesture, teachers of Elambur Government Higher Secondary School in Perambalur are reaching out to Class X students ahead of school reopening. They are visiting students' house with a box of sweets, reusable masks (made at their own expense) and also a broad smile --all to boost up their spirits and allay fears surrounding safety.

Mathematics teacher K Bairavi said, "Many are not aware of the consent letter from parents, which offers choice of offline and online classes. Parents may be apprehensive of send their children to school during this time. Hence, we reach out to all students and spread awareness about safety. Since schools are open only for Class X and XII, there will be enough space inside classrooms, ensuring safe environment for learning. We are also happy to meet the students after a long time."

R Selvaraj, who teaches Science, said, "Students who do not wish to come to school can continue with online classes. Almost all Class X students have mobile phones and they can use it for leaning."

Talking about educating them on social distance, English teacher S Suresh, said, "Most government school students use buses or autos to come to school. We advise students to follow safety measures while travelling in public transport and also maintain social distance while coming by walk in groups."

It is of note that the government school offered 43 smart phones and SIM cards to Class X students for attending online classes during lockdown.