CM tears copies of farm laws as Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution seeking their repeal

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have launched an agitation in Delhi. This came after the Chief Minister tore the copies of the laws in the House. The Assembly also paid a two-minute tribute to the peasants who lost their lives in the struggle.

Speaking on the resolution moved by Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan at a special session of the Assembly, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy charged that the laws are against farmers and agriculture. "Farmers have been fighting against the agrarian laws for the last 54 days at the Delhi border. In Punjab and Haryana, the farmers' struggle has caused a loss of Rs 35,000 crore in revenue,” he said. Narayanasamy said he had already torn the copies of the bills which are in support of corporates and now he is going to tear them once again in the House.

Speaker V P Sivakolunthu who intervened asked the Chief Minister to do whatever it may be by adhering to the honour of the House and requested him not to tear them.

However Welfare Minister M Kandasamy intervened and said that only if the Chief Minister tore the copies of the farm bill would the central government's attention be drawn through the Lt Governor. He requested the Speaker not to prevent the Chief Minister from doing so.

Revenue Minister M O H F Shajahan who intervened said that there is nothing wrong in tearing the copies of a bill and the only thing that should not be done in the House is to tear the shirt of the Speaker.

Following this, Chief Minister Narayanasamy tore up copies of the Centre's Agriculture Acts, saying, "The first duty is to oppose the hostile law. Although I am the Chief Minister, I tore up the law in the legislature on the grounds that I am a citizen who has to defend agriculture."

Congress members and the lone independent member were present in the House.