STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

CM tears copies of farm laws as Puducherry Assembly adopts resolution seeking their repeal

Speaking on the resolution moved by Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan at a special session of the Assembly, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy charged that the laws are against farmers and agriculture

Published: 18th January 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have launched an agitation in Delhi. This came after the Chief Minister tore the copies of the laws in the House. The Assembly also paid a two-minute tribute to the peasants who lost their lives in the struggle.

Speaking on the resolution moved by Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan at a special session of the Assembly, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy charged that the laws are against farmers and agriculture. "Farmers have been fighting against the agrarian laws for the last 54 days at the Delhi border. In Punjab and Haryana, the farmers' struggle has caused a loss of Rs 35,000 crore in revenue,” he said.  Narayanasamy said he had already torn the copies of the bills which are in support of corporates and now he is going to tear them once again in the House.

Speaker V P Sivakolunthu who intervened asked the Chief Minister to do whatever it may be by adhering to the honour of the House and requested him not to tear them.

However Welfare Minister M Kandasamy intervened and said that only if the Chief Minister tore the copies of the farm bill would the central government's attention be drawn through the Lt Governor. He requested the Speaker not to prevent the Chief Minister from doing so.

Revenue Minister M O H F Shajahan who intervened said that there is nothing wrong in tearing the copies of a bill and the only thing that should not be done in the House is to tear the shirt of the Speaker.

Following this, Chief Minister Narayanasamy tore up copies of the Centre's Agriculture Acts, saying, "The first duty is to oppose the hostile law. Although I am the Chief Minister, I tore up the law in the legislature on the grounds that I am a citizen who has to defend agriculture."

Congress members and the lone independent member were present in the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Farm laws V Narayanasamy
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic shows a Covishield vaccine vial (Photo | Ashish Krishna, EPS)
UP health worker dies day after receiving COVID vaccine shot, officials say due to cardiac arrest
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp