CM to tour Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and AIADMK joint-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami will commence a two-day election campaign tour in Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts from Wednesday.

According to an AIADMK statement, the Chief Minister will commence his campaign on Wednesday at 9 am from the Sriperumbudur Ramanujar temple and will address a public meeting at Sriperumbudur bus stand.

After that, he will meet a team of weavers, small traders and VIPs at a private hotel in Kancheepuram. He will then interact with a team of farmers and farm labourers at Uthiramerur bus stand before carrying out a rally from Chengalpattu bus depot to Chengalpattu police station. At Singaperumal Koil, he will meet the functionaries of AIADMK IT wing and youth wing. He is also scheduled to interact with functionaries of Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts at a private hotel in Singaperumal Koil.

On Thursday (January 21), Palaniswami will start his campaign by addressing a public meeting at Thiruporur bus stand. This will be followed by a meeting with a team of fishermen at Pudupattinam Kuppam, before interactions with sugarcane and cotton farmers and farm labourers at Madurantakam bus stand. After that, he will carry out a rally from Tambaram junction to Shanmugam Road. He will meet members of a women’s Self Help Group at Pallavaram on Thursday evening.