STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Gurumurthy expresses regret over remarks on judges

I may add that the statement was in the course of my extempore reply to a provocative question and not in any celebrated article or writing which would show my intent.

Published: 18th January 2021 02:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

S Gurumurthy (Photo: File / EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thuglak magazine editor S Gurumurthy on Sunday expressed regret over remarks he made on judges while responding to a reader’s question at the magazine’s anniversary function. “Having fought corruption as a journalist for four decades, my experience had been frustrating with judicial delays and cases like Bofors getting outdated by sheer delay,” Gurumurthy tweeted.

“In the course of my response, my intent was to say how some candidates for the judges -- for even the highest courts -- go and beseech politicians for support. But, in the spur and heat of the moment, I mentioned judges instead of candidates. It is an error. For which, I regret.

I may add that the statement was in the course of my extempore reply to a provocative question and not in any celebrated article or writing which would show my intent. Therefore what happened was unintended,” he underlined. “My respect for the judiciary is found on personal experience of the judiciary standing by freedom of expression at all times.”

Freedom of expression
Gurumurthy said on Sunday, “My respect for the judiciary and judges is found on personal experience of the judiciary standing by freedom of expression at all times.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thuglak magazine S Gurumurthy
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp