Gurumurthy expresses regret over remarks on judges

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Thuglak magazine editor S Gurumurthy on Sunday expressed regret over remarks he made on judges while responding to a reader’s question at the magazine’s anniversary function. “Having fought corruption as a journalist for four decades, my experience had been frustrating with judicial delays and cases like Bofors getting outdated by sheer delay,” Gurumurthy tweeted.

“In the course of my response, my intent was to say how some candidates for the judges -- for even the highest courts -- go and beseech politicians for support. But, in the spur and heat of the moment, I mentioned judges instead of candidates. It is an error. For which, I regret.

I may add that the statement was in the course of my extempore reply to a provocative question and not in any celebrated article or writing which would show my intent. Therefore what happened was unintended,” he underlined. “My respect for the judiciary is found on personal experience of the judiciary standing by freedom of expression at all times.”

Freedom of expression

