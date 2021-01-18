STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, a website to guide you through the wonders of Keezhadi

A brainchild of Keezhadi Panchayat President V Venkatasubramanian, the website was launched by Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy on Wednesday last.

Artefacts unearthed at Keezhadi archaeological site | Express

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Want to know about Tamil Nadu's ancient history? Just visit www.keeladivillage.com to learn about the Sangam-era Vaigai valley civilisation of Keezhadi.

A brainchild of Keezhadi Panchayat President V Venkatasubramanian, the website was launched by Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy on Wednesday last.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Venkatasubramanian said that the website features information about Keezhadi, media reports, photographs of the excavation, and the panchayat and its people.

"If Keezhadi is a visiting card for Tamil civilisation, the website is the digital card of the place," he quipped.

He said that the main objective behind launching the website was to spread awareness among outsiders on the once-nondescript panchayat. "The locality is capable of attracting more tourists. If the people start coming in large numbers, it would pave the way for the overall development of the place," he pointed out.

The website, which is in its infancy, does not have the technical and in-depth details of the excavation for now. However, Venkatasubramanian said that he had requested the State Archeology department to provide him with that information.But it's not just the excavation that is the site's focus. The panchayat president, who is holding the post for the second term, has also uploaded the last year's accounts of the local body.

"The panchayat's accounts have been uploaded on the website so that there will be more transparency," he said.  

"With the help of the 'contact us' link on the website, those interested could seek information related to Keezhadi panchayat," he said, adding that the site will be updated on a regular basis.

Venkatasubramanian, whose mission is to make the village pollution free, said that in the last one year, he had utilised panchayat funds to lay roads, including one from Pallichandaipuram to Keezhadi, new toilet and drainage facilities and to establish a new anganwadi and a playground.

