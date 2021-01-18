PM flags off direct train from Chennai to Kevadiya town

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a new train from Chennai and seven other places to Kevadiya in Gujarat, which has the famous Statue of Unity, through video conference, on Sunday.

While also referring to the AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran on his 104th birth anniversary, he said the leader worked tirelessly to give dignified life to the downtrodden masses.

He hailed MGR’s accomplishments, both on-screen and in politics. “We are working to fulfil his ideals,” he said adding how the grateful nation renamed Chennai Central Railway Station after MGR. Earlier in a tweet, Modi said, “Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people.

Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected. During his Chief Minister tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti. (sic)”

Train schedule

The Kevadiya-Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Special Train will leave Kevadiya at 9.15 am on Wednesdays and reach Chennai Central at 4 pm on Thursdays. The maiden service will begin from January 20.

Similarly, in the return direction, Chennai Central - Kevadiya Superfast Weekly Special Train will leave Chennai Central at 10.30 pm on Sundays and reach Kevadiya at 3 am on Tuesdays. The first service will commence from January 24. The train will make stops at Renigunta, Cudappah, Raichur, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, and Vadodara in both directions.

