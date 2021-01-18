STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PM flags off direct train from Chennai to Kevadiya town

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a new train from Chennai and seven other places to Kevadiya in Gujarat, which has the famous Statue of Unity, through video conference, on Sunday. 

Published: 18th January 2021 02:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers take a selfie in front of the new train bound for Kevadiya in Gujarat on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi had earlier flagged off the train. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Passengers take a selfie in front of the new train bound for Kevadiya in Gujarat on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi had earlier flagged off the train. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a new train from Chennai and seven other places to Kevadiya in Gujarat, which has the famous Statue of Unity, through video conference, on Sunday. 

While also referring to the AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MG Ramachandran on his 104th birth anniversary, he said the leader worked tirelessly to give dignified life to the downtrodden masses. 

He hailed MGR’s accomplishments, both on-screen and in politics. “We are working to fulfil his ideals,” he said adding how the grateful nation renamed Chennai Central Railway Station after MGR. Earlier in a tweet, Modi said, “Bharat Ratna MGR lives in the hearts of several people.

Be it the world of films or politics, he was widely respected. During his Chief Minister tenures, he initiated numerous efforts towards poverty alleviation and also emphasised on women empowerment. Tributes to MGR on his Jayanti. (sic)”

Train schedule
The Kevadiya-Chennai Central Weekly Superfast Special Train will leave Kevadiya at 9.15 am on Wednesdays and reach Chennai Central at 4 pm on Thursdays. The maiden service will begin from January 20. 

Similarly, in the return direction, Chennai Central - Kevadiya Superfast Weekly Special Train will leave Chennai Central at 10.30 pm on Sundays and reach Kevadiya at 3 am on Tuesdays. The first service will commence from January 24. The train will make stops at Renigunta, Cudappah, Raichur, Solapur, Pune, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, and Vadodara in both directions.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK Statue of Unity
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp