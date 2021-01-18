Puducherry LG tells protesting minister no issues pending, asks him to contact chief secretary

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Responding to Welfare Minister M Kandasamy who is on a dharna on the Assembly premises, Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Monday advised him to seek the required information from the chief secretary.

This comes after the minister while speaking in the house at a special session of the Assembly on Monday said he would give the green signal to various associations and organisations that have given a call for a bandh on January 20, unless she responded to his letter by 10.50 am on Tuesday.

Kandasamy in his letter to the LG pointed out that he had written two letters to her on 9th and 13th January seeking a discussion on 36 issues pertaining to his departments but has not received any response. Stating that he is already on a dharna on the portico of the legislative assembly from January 10, Kandasamy requested a meeting with the LG along with his private secretary at 11 am on Tuesday.

The Lt Governor replying to Kandasamy said she had repeatedly informed him that none of the issues are pending with her office. Bedi said that she was compelled to place the letter in the public domain as the minister was repeatedly claiming that she was not responding.