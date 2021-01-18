STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Salvaged paddy now starts sprouting in DPCs

The farmers who harvested this reduced quantity of the paddy brought it to DPCs situated in places like Kattur, Sadayarkoil, Ponnappur, Madigai and kept them nearby for sales in heaps.

Published: 18th January 2021 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers staging a protest inside a paddy field at Mullaikkudi village near Tirukkattupalli in Thanjavur district on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A significant number of farmers faced double whammy as the little paddy they could salvage from the inundated fields started sprouting when they kept them at the Direct Procurement Centres (DPCs) for sale.

Though the samba, thalady paddy was cultivated in around 1.37 lakh hectares in Thanjavur district, the crops in major areas were affected due to the rains during Burevi cyclone and unseasonal rains during first half of January. 

The farmers who harvested the early samba paddy, which fell to the ground due to the Burevi cyclone, found the yield was drastically reduced to 15 bags each of 60 kg per acre where they used to get more than 30 bags per acre.

The farmers who harvested this reduced quantity of the paddy brought it to DPCs situated in places like Kattur, Sadayarkoil, Ponnappur, Madigai and kept them nearby for sales in heaps. As the moisture content of the paddy was more than 20% due to rains, the officials reportedly refused to buy and wanted farmers to dry them before sales. 

As there were continuous rains, the farmers could not dry the paddy. Worse, a significant quantity of paddy kept in heaps started sprouting, thereby becoming unfit for sale. A Karikalan, a farmer from Ponnappur whose paddy lodged on the field, deployed a chain type harvesting machine. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
paddy Thanjavur
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp