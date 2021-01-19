STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Dispose of domestic violence cases in 60 days: HC

The court found out that around 1,000 such cases were pending, in which a majority of them have come to a grinding halt, without any progress for over three years.

Published: 19th January 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2021 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

Domestic violence

For representational purposes

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday observed that a criminal colour is being unwittingly given to cases booked under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, because the petitions are dealt with by criminal courts, even though the nature of rights protected under the Act are purely civil in nature. The court observed that applications for interim relief under the Domestic Violence Act are not criminal complaints, and directed respective Magistrates to dispose of such applications within 60 days.

The issue pertains to a batch of pleas pending at the Madras High Court for several years, seeking an interim stay to the criminal proceedings initiated against them for cases filed under the said Act. The court found out that around 1,000 such cases were pending, in which a majority of them have come to a grinding halt, without any progress for over three years.

Justice Anand Venkatesh, in his order, observed: “... faulty understanding of the nature of the proceedings has given rise to a tendency to misuse these proceedings as a ‘weapon of harassment’ against parties who are unrelated to the proceedings, by making them stand before a Magistrate like accused persons. It is on account of this abuse that a deluge of petitions came to be filed for quashing the proceedings under Section 12 of the Domestic Violence Act.”

The court also cited various High Court and Supreme Court judgments, and said, “A Magistrate cannot, therefore, treat an application under the Act, though it is a complaint case under the CrPC.” The court stressed on the point that it was not mandatory for the Magistrate to issue notices to all parties arrayed as respondents, in an application under Section 12 of the Act. In cases involving relatives and other third parties to the matrimonial relationship, the court said that the Magistrate must set out reasons that have impelled them to issue notice to such parties.

Batting for the victims
This comes almost a year after the HC had ordered that magistrates need not insist on Domestic Incidence Report, and delay taking cognisance of victims’ applications

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
domestic violence Madras High Court
India Matters
Army personnel receives a dose of Covishield vaccine at a military hospital in UP’s Prayagraj on Monday during a countrywide Covid-19 inoculation drive. (Photo | PTI)
Over 3.81 lakh receive COVID jabs, 580 adverse events reported
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'People with fever, pregnant & breastfeeding women must avoid Covaxin'
Rishabh Pant (C) gestures as team celebrate victory in the fourth cricket Test match against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. (Photo | AFP)
Gabba Test: History is made as India win, claim series 2-1
A still from web series 'Tandav'.
Tandav row: Call for censor board for OTT grows louder

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Centre has procured 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech to inoculate healthcare workers. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
COVID-19 vaccination: 302 health workers in Pune report minor side effects
For representational purposes
Ministry of Electronics asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp