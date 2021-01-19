DMK calls for meeting of district secretaries

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on Thursday. Party general secretary Duraimurugan stated in a press release that a consultative meeting, chaired by party chief MK Stalin, will be held at Anna Arivalayam, DMK headquarters, on Thursday evening. Sources said, district secretaries would be given critical suggestions about dealing with the alliance parties as the party is set to commence seat-sharing talks officially in coming weeks.