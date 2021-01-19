Padma Vibhushan Dr Shanta, doyen of India's cancer care, no more

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tuesday morning brought heartache to India as the death of Dr V Shanta, the 94-year-old doyen of cancer care, was announced. Chairperson of the Cancer Institute, Adyar, which has become synonymous with her name, the pediatric oncologist breathed her last at 3am at Chennai’s Apollo Hospital.

Dr Shanta, who never married, is survived by her sister Susheela. The siblings lived in rooms built on the terrace of the institute’s old building in Gandhi Nagar, Dr Shanta’s home since 1955. She had complained of discomfort and was rushed to Apollo on Monday for treatment, staff at the institute, said.

A workaholic, she remained accessible to patients till her last days. Several cancer survivors, who paid their respects on Tuesday, recalled with awe her compassion and simplicity. Staff at the institute spoke of her kindness and determination that no patient was ever turned away for want of money. Even those who could not be treated, ought to have their pain alleviated, was her view.

Born in Mylapore on March 11, 1927, Dr Shanta dedicated her life to the prevention, treatment and care of cancer, while helping develop the field of oncology through a commitment to research during her medical career of 65 years. She was awarded the Padma Shri in 1986, Padma Bhushan in 2006, Padma Vibhushan in 2016. She received the Magsaysay Award for Public Service in 2005.

Hailing from a distinguished family that includes two Nobel Laureates -- C V Raman and C Chandrasekar -- Dr Shanta completed her MBBS at the prestigious Madras Medical College in 1949, Diploma in Gynaecology & Obstetrics in 1952 and M.D in Gynaecology and Obstetrics in 1955. After completing her education, she chose to join the Cancer Institute in 1955 instead of taking up the post of Associate Surgeon’s post at the Women and Children’s Hospital to which she was selected through the Madras Public Service Commission.

The fledgling institute had been established just a year before in 1954 by the Women’s Indian Association Cancer Relief Fund. Its founder Dr Muthulakshmi Reddy, the first woman in India to obtain a medical degree, and her son Dr Krishnamurthi became mentors to the young doctor, who joined the institute as a resident medical officer.

In the years to come, Dr Shanta would be instrumental in developing the 12-bed ‘cottage hospital’ into a 400-bed comprehensive cancer centre of international repute. It was her sustained advocacy that led the Medical Council of India to finally recognise medical oncology as a specialty. The first super specialty course in surgical and medical oncology in India was introduced at the Institute in 1984. A world-renowned expert, she was part of the World Health Organization Advisory Committee on cancer till 2005. She was a member of many ICMR committees and published over 95 papers in national and international journals.

Oncologist Dr Venkatraman Radhakrishnan, paying tribute to her on Twitter, noted that her achievements included duty exemption for cancer drugs, free travel for cancer patients in trains and buses, making cancer a notifiable disease in Tamil Nadu and starting the first pediatric oncology unit in the country.

Yet, for all her accomplishments she remained humble and accessible, answering calls on her landline herself. While journalists recalled her patience to educate them on the disease, staffers at the Cancer Institute spoke with admiration of her dedication to patients. Before the Covid-19 pandemic hit India, Dr Shanta, who rose at 7.30am, would attend patients at the institute’s outpatient clinic from 8.30am to 1pm each day. Her afternoons were dedicated to research and administrative affairs and she would end her day at 10.30pm. During the pandemic, she was advised to avoid seeing patients but continued working. In December, she was part of the launch of India’s first Cancer Registry, another of the institute’s achievements.

Ever pragmatic, she had charted out the future growth and administration of the institute, having spent years training a second-line of doctors and administrators. Determined to ensure high-quality cancer care to the poorest of the poor, she continued raising funds for the institute till the very end. It was this compassion and commitment, staffers said, that inspired many to continue working at the institute decades after joining.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami were among the political leaders to condole her death on Tuesday. Dr Shanta, who received full police honours, was cremated at the Besant Nagar crematorium at 5.30pm on Tuesday. Among those who paid their respects to Dr Shanta at the institute, was a man who had never met her. His 12-year-old is being treated at the institute. "I couldn't afford my daughter's cancer treatment anywhere else... I came here because I heard that the person who was instrumental for my child to receive affordable cancer care is no more.”