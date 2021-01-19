Public office is a position of trust: Chief Justice

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjee, spoke about the duty cast upon persons holding public offices.Speaking at the welcoming ceremony at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday, the Chief Justice said, “Public office is a position of trust. It is a place where you give; not take. Jurisdictional authority is an obligation; not a privilege. Unfortunately, some of the recent occupants in public places have probably not shown the character that is expected of them,” he remarked and added it needs to be changed.

He also said the pandemic has changed everything and taught people how to be humble. We should take this as a message and learn to co-exist with nature, he added. He told the advocates that he will work with them as a team and consult them and other judges on resumption of physical hearings.

He also inaugurated a new building for Mediation and Conciliation, Lok Adalat and Arbitration Centre at the court premises, in the presence of the administrative judge of the court Justice MM Sundresh and other judges and judicial officers in the evening.