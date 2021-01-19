STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PwDs request priority household ration cards

States have also been asked to collect data, which can then be collated into a central database.

Published: 19th January 2021

A representational image of a ration card (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Disability rights activists have urged the State to convert family ration cards of disabled persons into priority household ration cards, following a direction by the Centre.During the last week of August, the Centre had asked State governments to focus on inclusion of persons with disabilities (PwDs) under the National Food Security Act 2013 (NFSA) so that those still out of the net can get the benefit of ration under PDS. States have also been asked to collect data, which can then be collated into a central database.

“The Central government said those who are not covered should be covered with fresh ration cards. They also reiterated that PwDs belong to a vulnerable section and that those with existing ration cards also must be provided with priority household benefits,” said S Namburajan, State general secretary, TARATDAC. While non-priority household card members do not get sugar and other goods introduced under special schemes, priority household beneficiaries get several essential commodities.

