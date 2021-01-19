Thoothukudi police firing: Will Rajinikanth appear for inquiry?

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The one-man commission headed by retired justice Aruna Jegadeesan has begun the 24th phase of investigation into the Thoothukudi police firing incident at the camp office here on Monday. It is to be noted that actor Rajinikanth was summoned to appear for the inquiry on January 19.

In connection to the police firing that claimed lives of 14 anti-Sterlite protesters, the commission has been quizzing witnesses, victims, relatives of deceased, public, revenue officials, police and others. The commission had summoned 57 persons, including TkMCH dean, doctors, 108 ambulance operators and fire and service personnel for inquiry.

One among them is actor Rajinikanth. His remarks about the protesters had sparked debates in 2018. Though the actor is expected to visit Thoothukudi, his fans club members are remaining tight-lipped about his plan. The actor had sought exemption from appearing for inquiry in February, 2020. So far, 586 persons were inquired and 775 pieces of evidence marked during 23 phases of inquiry.