Thyagaraja Aradhana fest to be held for two days

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The pandakaal ceremony for the 174th Thyagaraja Aradhana festival took place in Tiruvaiyaru Thyagarajar ashram on Monday. The festival, which is usually celebrated for five days, has been cut short to two days (February 1 and 2), owing to Covid restrictions. This was disclosed by trustee of Sri Thygabrahma Mahotsava Sabha G Chandrasekara Moopanar.

The festival would commence with Mangala Isai, where musicians would perform from 5.30 pm to 8.00 pm. On February 2 (Pagula Panchami), the day the Thyagaraja attained siddhi, the main function of Aradhana would be held from 9 to 10 am. Musicians from all over the country would pay homage to Thyagaraja, one of the trinities of Carnatic music, by rendering the Pancharatna Kritis, the five gems of Thyagarajar’s compositions, as an ensemble.

The musicians would then pay homage to Thyagaraja by rendering his kritis till 8 pm. Meanwhile, the procession of the image of Thyagaraja would be taken out on the main streets of Tiruvaiyaru.