TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami rules out Sasikala's return to AIADMK after her release from prison

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Putting to rest all speculation about VK Sasikala returning to the AIADMK after her release from the Bengaluru prison, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami who is also the joint coordinator of the AIADMK on Tuesday ruled out the possibility. He also scotched speculation that the BJP is trying to bring Sasikala back to the AIADMK.

“100 percent, there is no possibility for VK Sasikala to join the AIADMK. She is not a member of the party now. Across Tamil Nadu, many from that side have joined the AIADMK. Only a few are with them. The AIADMK has taken a decision on this issue and has been functioning accordingly,” said Palaniswami after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Responding to a question on TTV Dhinakaran, Palaniswami said, “Until Amma was alive, he was not with the party. Amma had kept him away from the AIADMK for a long time. Only after her demise, he has come to the fore.”

"I did not discuss politics with both leaders. It is not the right time for that since there is ample time for the Assembly elections. I have met both leaders to fund Tamil Nadu projects,” Palaniswami said responding to a question. Asked about the outcome of a survey which predicted that the Assembly elections would go in favour of the DMK, the Chief Minister said, "Those close to them (the DMK) will express views favourable to them. But we are firm that the AIADMK will form the government for a third consecutive term in Tamil Nadu."

When a scribe pointed out the speculation that the BJP was trying to bring back Sasikala to the AIADMK, Palaniswami shot back, “Who said so? I met the Prime Minister and Amit Shah for Tamil Nadu’s growth and to seek relief assistance for the farmers affected by rains. Rest assured that this is what we have discussed.”

Asked about the campaign of BJP leaders that their party would gain root in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, “Any political party would like their party to grow and during the election time, every party would say something to encourage their office bearers and cadre. Further, each party has its own ideology and they would express views in accordance with their policies. So, to have an ambition to come to power is nothing wrong. Every political party will aim for that.”

When questioned about the number of seats demanded by the BJP for the Assembly elections, Palaniswami said, “That will be decided after the notification of the elections.”

The Chief Minister said he had invited the Prime Minister to inaugurate many completed projects and lay the foundation for new ones in Tamil Nadu. "He has accepted my invitation and said he would be coming to Tamil Nadu," said the CM. The Prime Minister has agreed to lay the foundation for the Cauvery-Gundar river linking project, modernisation of Grand Anicut canal project and Bhavani river modernisation project and commission the Metro Rail service between Chennai Washermenpet and Wimco Nagar and Indian Oil Corporation's gas pipeline project in Thoothukudi.

“Also, I have urged the Prime Minister to grant early approval for the Godavari-Cauvery river linking project. Besides, I have sought funds for the Cauvery-Gundar river linking project and Nadanthai Vazhi Kaveri project to clean up the Cauvery river in the state,” he added.

“I have also sought funds for restoration works in the areas affected by the Nivar and Burevi cyclones besides relief assistance for people affected by unseasonal rains in January. I also sought funds for the second phase of the Metro Rail project in Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister added.