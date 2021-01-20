Gutka scam: ED files prosecution complaint

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Enforcement Directorate (ED), which launched its investigation in the gutka scam under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) two years ago, has filed prosecution complaint against former minister B V Ramana, seven government officials and the proprietor of Annamalai Industries and his associates.

The prosecution complaint is similar to a chargesheet filed by the police. “It is a final report before the trial court, which has to take cognisance of the report and start the trial,” an official source said. The prosecution complaint was filed against seven public servants, including two officers from Tamil Nadu Police department, two from Food Safety Department, two from Commercial Tax Department (Now State GST) and one from Central Excise Department (Now Central GST), besides Ramana, who was the State Minister of Commercial Tax from December 2012 to November 2013, after a probe was launched following the filing of an FIR by CBI.

The ED also said it has filed prosecution complaint against S Vignesh, proprietor of Annamalai Industries, and his associates, who were running the illegal gutka business in Chennai, their family members, relatives and others under the provisions of PMLA. Investigation revealed that the three associates of Vignesh – A V Madhava Rao, P V Srinivasa Rao and Tallam Uma Shankar Gupta – and others, had effected a turnover of `639.40 crore from the business during May 2013 – June 2016, said an ED release.