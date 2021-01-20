Jayalalithaa memorial inauguration on Jan 27

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate the memorial for former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on Marina on January 27, in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other ministers. The memorial is located at the eastern side of the memorial of former Chief Minister and AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.

Speaker P Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman, MPs, MLAs, chairpersons of statutory boards and senior leaders of the AIADMK will take part in the function. Sources said work on converting Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence is going on.

The memorial, resembling a phoenix, would be surrounded by lush gardens and small ponds, a state-of-the-art museum and a knowledge park. The CM laid the foundation for this memorial on May 7, 2018. Initially, the estimated cost was Rs 50.80 crore.

However, additional funds were allocated at different stages of construction and now the memorial is expected to be completed at a total cost of Rs 79.75 crore. The entire memorial and additional structures would come up in an area of 50,422 sqft.

OPS chairs meeting for Marina Business Centre

Chennai: Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Monday chaired a meeting with officials to discuss the construction of Marina Business Centre at Foreshore Estate in Mylapore. He also reviewed a pre-feasibility study of the project taken up by CBRE, a global commercial real estate services company. “We have selected one of the implementation plans suggested by CBRE,” a senior Housing Department official said. The meeting was also attended by Housing Department Secretary D Karthikeyan, Finance Secretary S Krishnan and other officials.

EPS, OPS to meet party district secys on Jan 22

Chennai: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam have called for a meeting of AIADMK district secretaries and ministers on January 22 to discuss progress made in preparations for the Assembly polls. The meeting assumes significance as it happens ahead of the release of VK Sasikala on January 27.