Rajiv Gandhi statue defaced, Congress demands action

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Congress president KS Alagiri on Tuesday condemned the defacement of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in Tirupattur district.

“A statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi which was erected at Vinnamangalam in Ambur taluk in Tirupattur, was kept safely in a land owned by one Saminathan after it was removed for road-widening works.

Now, the statue has been defaced by Saminathan’s brother due to sibling rivalry,” Alagiri said, while demanding action against the individuals involved.