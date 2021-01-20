Amit Shah not coming to launch schemes: VCK

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s invite to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for visiting the State is not actually for launching government schemes but for ‘clinching the poll deal’, alleged VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan.

Talking to reporters in Vellore on Tuesday, he said, “I consider the invite as means for confirming the electoral alliance. The Centre should first listen to farmers and repeal the controversial laws.” Thirumavalavan also reiterated his party’s demand for enacting a law to make minimum support price for farm produce mandatory in TN.