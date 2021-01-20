STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu now got 6.26 crore voters, women continue to outnumber men

Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai district has the lowest of 1,76,272  (Men: 91,936; Women: 84,281; Third Gender: 55). 

Published: 20th January 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2021 12:18 PM

A woman cast her vote at Pallavaram cantonment school, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of voters in Tamil Nadu crossed 6.26 crore on Wednesday while women continue to outnumber men. The voter population stood up at 6.10 crore when the summary revision of electoral rolls began on November 16.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo released the final electoral rolls at the secretariat:

  • Total number of voters: 6,26,74,446
  • Women : 3,18,28,727
  • Men : 3,08,38,473  
  • Third Gender: 7,246

Sholinganallur Assembly constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of voters in Tamil Nadu with 6,94,845 voters (Men: 3,48,262; Women: 3,46,476; Third Gender: 107) while Harbour Assembly constituency in Chennai district has the lowest of 1,76,272  (Men: 91,936; Women: 84,281; Third Gender: 55). 

All eligible persons who have completed 18 years as on January 1, 2021, who do not find their names in the Electoral Rolls can apply for enrolment in the following ways:

  1. By visiting Electoral Registration Officers and submitting Form – 6, II.
  2. By applying online through www.nvsp.in
  3. Via ‘Voter Helpline App” available in Google PlayStore.

During the summary revision, 21,82,120 applications for inclusion of names were received and 21,39,395 were approved and got their names included. 5,09,307 deletions have been made on account of shifting, death and duplicate entries.

A total of 3,32,743 applications were received for correction of entries of which 3,09,292 were admitted. For transposition of entries within the Assembly Constituency, 1,84,791 applications were received and 1,75,365 have been admitted.

During the above revision period, 8,97,694 electors in the age group of 18-19 have been enrolled (Men:4,80,953 ; Women : 4,16,423 and Third Gender :318). A total of 47 overseas electors have also been enrolled during Special Summary Revision 2021. So far 4,62,597 nos. of PwD electors have been flagged in the electoral rolls. 

As per the directions of the Election Commission of India, District Contact Centers have been established in all the districts of Tamil Nadu. The District Contact Centers have been provided with the toll-free helpline number 1950 uniformly across the State.

For any election-related queries, the public can call the District Contact Center. The State Contact Center is functioning in the office of the Chief Electoral Officer with the toll-free number 180042521950.

