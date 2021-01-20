TN Health Minister Vijayabaskar to take the COVID vaccine on Friday at RGGGH

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Dr C Vijayabaskar has announced that he would be taking the COVID-19 vaccine coming Friday here at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Addressing reporters at the State Drug Store, after inspecting the additional 5,08,500 vaccine doses which arrived on Friday, the Minister said that he would be taking the vaccine as well.

“Earlier, there was slight fear among people and also there was Pongal festival. To clear that, many doctors and members of Indian Medical Association took the vaccine. Even I will be taking it now - not as a Minister but as a doctor and a member of IMA,” he said.

Vijayabaskar said that among the two vaccines, he would take the one which the doctors are giving him. “I am taking the vaccine just to boost the confidence for the health staffers and nurses,” he said.

Presently, Tamil Nadu has 10,65,000 doses of COVID vaccine. “Already we have identified 6 lakh, healthcare workers. Private hospitals too are requesting for permission to begin vaccination,” said Vijayabaskar.

Tamil Nadu lately has been able to manage to vaccine more than 50 per cent of its daily vaccination capacity.