Upload master plans of lands on govt websites: HC

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, on Monday, sought for a comprehensive response from the State government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to upload revised master plans of lands, along with details of the classification of the lands, to government websites.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M M Sundresh, called it an excellent idea. “Not only will things move according to plan, this will also eliminate conversion of one type of land to another and will reduce bureaucratic red-tapism,” the judges observed. They adjourned case to February 17.

The litigant M Maruthupandian submitted that if the master plan was available on website, purchasers would be able to satisfy themselves as to the project that could be put up on the land which they propose to buy. On several occasions, purchasers inadvertently buy residential lands and construct commercial buildings and vice versa, unaware of the classification, he pointed out.