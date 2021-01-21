Expert panel to study depletion of groundwater

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it is willing to form an expert panel that will comprise persons from Anna University and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to carry out a study over the depletion of groundwater resources and measures to recharge it. The court directed the state to form the expert body within four weeks and file a detailed report.

The first bench comprising the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions on the public interest litigation that called for steps to recharge groundwater since the natural resource is being depleted rapidly.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the State Advocate General Vijay Narayan expressed his willingness to constitute a committee with people who are experts in the field from institutions such as Anna University and IIT- Madras to carry out the study.

He also added that only a committee with experts can assess the entire ground situation. Earlier, the court while hearing the PIL, Chief Justice Banerjee stressed that there has to be some scientific study on the issue with experts roped in.

He also added that these are long-term concerns, which would extend beyond the 5-year term of a ruling regime. The court also sought the assistance of the Advocate General since “We lack expertise in the matter and do more harm”, it observed. The court accepting the submissions made by the state directed the state to constitute the expert committee within a span of four weeks and submit a detailed report.