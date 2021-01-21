STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Expert panel to study depletion of groundwater

The court directed the state to form the expert body within four weeks and file a detailed report.

Published: 21st January 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

Groundwater

Image for representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday informed the Madras High Court that it is willing to form an expert panel that will comprise persons from Anna University and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, to carry out a study over the depletion of groundwater resources and measures to recharge it. The court directed the state to form the expert body within four weeks and file a detailed report.

The first bench comprising the Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions on the public interest litigation that called for steps to recharge groundwater since the natural resource is being depleted rapidly.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the State Advocate General Vijay Narayan expressed his willingness to constitute a committee with people who are experts in the field from institutions such as Anna University and  IIT- Madras to carry out the study.

He also added that only a committee with experts can assess the entire ground situation.  Earlier, the court while hearing the  PIL, Chief Justice Banerjee stressed that there has to be some scientific study on the issue with experts roped in.

He also added that these are long-term concerns, which would extend beyond the 5-year term of a ruling regime. The court also sought the assistance of the Advocate General since “We lack expertise in the matter and do more harm”, it observed. The court accepting the submissions made by the state directed the state to constitute the expert committee within a span of four weeks and submit a detailed report.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
groundwater
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (Photo| PTI)
Five dead as fire ravages Serum Institute of India in Pune, COVID vaccines safe
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp