STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalin engaging in cheap tactics during poll campaign to gain political mileage, charges EPS

"The AIADMK is a fort made of iron. If you bang your head against it, you will end up breaking your head," the Chief Minister said during his campaign in Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district

Published: 21st January 2021 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the media in Tiruchy. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged that DMK president MK Stalin is engaging in cheap tactics during his campaign for the Assembly elections to gain political mileage.

“If you level baseless charges against the leader of the AIADMK or its cadre, you can't walk freely in public. You better try to engage in a straight political fight with us. The AIADMK is a fort made of iron. If you bang your head against it, you will end up breaking your head. So, don't use innocent people to gain political mileage,” the Chief Minister said while starting his campaign for the day from Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district.

"After conducting a grama sabha meeting at Edappadi, Stalin yesterday (Wednesday) moved to Theni. So, he is concentrating only on Edappadi and Theni. He made women at the meeting level some baseless charges against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Stalin started speaking on those charges. He is staging a political drama by levelling such baseless charges. No other political leader would resort to such cheap tactics to gain political mileage,” Palaniswami added.

Defending his party colleague Panneerselvam vociferously, the Chief Minister recalled that when around 400 Muslims who contracted COVID-19 were stranded in Delhi, Panneerselvam made arrangements for their journey to Tamil Nadu and provided treatment for curing the infection.

Recently, DMK's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had warned a senior police officer of serious consequences. “If this is the case when they are out of power, can laymen walk freely if the DMK comes to power? So, please don't give room for such an atrocious rule. We have been implementing the schemes set in motion by the late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Our government has won many national level awards for good governance, foodgrain production, attracting investments, achievements in higher education, organ donation etc," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that certain people, at the behest of Stalin, had moved the Madras High Court against the provision of Rs 2,500 as part of the Pongal gift hamper. But the court had dismissed it saying it is for the benefit of the people. "How can a leader who prevents extending assistance to people who are in difficult situations cater to the welfare of the public," Palaniswami wondered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Edappadi Palaniswami tamil nadu TN assembly elections DMK AIADMK
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India, in Pune. (Photo| PTI)
Five dead as fire ravages Serum Institute of India in Pune, COVID vaccines safe
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp