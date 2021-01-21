Stalin engaging in cheap tactics during poll campaign to gain political mileage, charges EPS

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday charged that DMK president MK Stalin is engaging in cheap tactics during his campaign for the Assembly elections to gain political mileage.

“If you level baseless charges against the leader of the AIADMK or its cadre, you can't walk freely in public. You better try to engage in a straight political fight with us. The AIADMK is a fort made of iron. If you bang your head against it, you will end up breaking your head. So, don't use innocent people to gain political mileage,” the Chief Minister said while starting his campaign for the day from Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district.

"After conducting a grama sabha meeting at Edappadi, Stalin yesterday (Wednesday) moved to Theni. So, he is concentrating only on Edappadi and Theni. He made women at the meeting level some baseless charges against Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and Stalin started speaking on those charges. He is staging a political drama by levelling such baseless charges. No other political leader would resort to such cheap tactics to gain political mileage,” Palaniswami added.

Defending his party colleague Panneerselvam vociferously, the Chief Minister recalled that when around 400 Muslims who contracted COVID-19 were stranded in Delhi, Panneerselvam made arrangements for their journey to Tamil Nadu and provided treatment for curing the infection.

Recently, DMK's youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin had warned a senior police officer of serious consequences. “If this is the case when they are out of power, can laymen walk freely if the DMK comes to power? So, please don't give room for such an atrocious rule. We have been implementing the schemes set in motion by the late leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Our government has won many national level awards for good governance, foodgrain production, attracting investments, achievements in higher education, organ donation etc," he said.

The Chief Minister alleged that certain people, at the behest of Stalin, had moved the Madras High Court against the provision of Rs 2,500 as part of the Pongal gift hamper. But the court had dismissed it saying it is for the benefit of the people. "How can a leader who prevents extending assistance to people who are in difficult situations cater to the welfare of the public," Palaniswami wondered.