Amid stir, RMMCH to be closed indefinitely

CUDDALORE: As the students’ protest have been protesting for more than 40 days now, Annamalai University on Thursday abruptly announced an indefinite closure of Rajah Muthiah Medical College and Hospital (RMMCH).

A circular by the management directed the inmates to vacate the hostel without prior notice. Speaking to Express, the inmates said that they had paid hostel fees of Rs 90,000 for the term that ends only in June 2021. The students of medical and dental courses of Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital (RMMCH) have been protesting for the past 43 days against the exorbitant fees, even though the college is under the State government.

A protesting student said, “We have met all higher officials and ministers to revise the fees to be on par with that of government colleges. Although all of them promise action and claim the process is underway, no action has been taken.” “Instead of Rs 13,600, which is the fees fixed for MBBS students in other government colleges, students in the college are currently paying Rs 5.6 lakh, which is higher than the fees collected by private medical colleges, which charge Rs 3.8 lakh from an MBBS student.

Meanwhile, several students have not received their stipends regularly,” the student added. On the other hand, as the students have been asked to vacate the hostel abruptly, the protest in the college campus intensified on Thursday.