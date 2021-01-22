STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK minority wing unhappy as party gives plum posting to RMM functionary

The announcement has evoked negative response among minority members of DMK because Stalin had joined the party only last Sunday from the RMM.

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK minority wing cadres are unhappy with the party leadership for offering a State-level posting to A Joseph Stalin, who joined the party just a week ago from Rajini Makkal Mandram (RNM).
DMK general secretary Duraimurugan stated on Wednesday that Joseph Stalin has been appointed as joint-secretary of DMK’s minority welfare rights wing. The announcement has evoked negative response among minority members of DMK because Stalin had joined the party only last Sunday from the RMM.

One of the headquarters orators of the DMK, belonging to a minority community, told Express, “One has to get the recommendation and approval of the district secretary to get any State-level posting of any wing. Usually, the district secretaries don’t give their consent easily to anyone as they would consider various criteria such as seniority and sincerity. In my case, I have been serving the party for the last two decades but haven’t even received a district-level posting in the minority wing.

Even this headquarters orators recognition was given to me after years of toil. But he was given this prestigious state-level posting despite not knowing how many wings and district units function in the party. It would surely hurt senior cadres”, he lamented. Speaking to Express, one of the union secretaries of the party from Northern districts, said: “Earlier, Thanga Tamil Selvan of Theni, V Senthil Balaji of Karur, Bharni Karthikeyan and BT Arasakumar of Pudukkottai were given various prestigious postings. At least we can accept that as they had proved their skills in the party where they had been earlier. RMM is not a political party. It is only a fan club.

To offer a State-level posting to the former district secretary of a fan club is too much. They are degrading their prestige by offering these kinds of postings to newcomers.” However, functionaries of RMM had a different opinion. One Chandrasekar of RMM said: “We can interpret the appointment in two ways. Firstly, it is an indirect invitation to other functionaries of RMM that you will be recognised by DMK. Secondly, we are proud that RMM has persons who are eligible for elevation in a big party like DMK. Besides, we have thousands of such persons who are still with RMM”.

Several other RMM functionaries also echoed the same views. One of the State-level functionaries of DMK, on condition of anonymity, told Express, “We can’t deny postings to capable persons just because they are juniors in our party. It is not a government service, where promotion is given based on years. We are a party serving people. Hence, we have to recognize them according to their attitude towards public service”. Efforts to reach Joesph Stalin proved futile. It seems DMK is expecting to attract more functionaries from RMM in coming days.

