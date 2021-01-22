STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Meeting with President seeking LG's recall only after Republic Day celebrations: Puducherry CM

The CM has said they wanted to appraise the President on the "autocratic functioning" and "atrocious behaviour" of the LG in violation of democratic principles and request for her recall

Published: 22nd January 2021 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 08:03 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who along with ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam went to Delhi to seek the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, could not meet the President of India as they were unable to get an appointment on January 21 or 22, as desired.

Speaking to The New Indian Express over phone from Delhi, Narayanasamy said the President's secretary had informed him that due to Republic Day celebrations, finalization of the speech and other related work, the President is busy and unable to meet them. They could be granted an appointment in the first week of February, the secretariat informed them, said Narayanasamy.

The Chief Minister has said they wanted to meet the President and appraise him regarding the "autocratic functioning" and "atrocious behaviour" of the Lt Governor in violation of democratic principles and request for her recall.

The council of ministers felt that the Prime Minister and Centre remained a mere spectator as the elected members were dishonoured by the administration which adhered to the directions of the Lt Governor. Even the movement of the Chief Minister was restricted by the police when he was going towards the Raj Nivas gates, where welfare minister M Kandasamy was on a dharna, leading to a dharna on the road by the CM along with other ministers.

Now, with no other recourse to air their grievance, the Chief Minister and ministers are returning to Puducherry.

Power ministry to send expert committee to Puducherry

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who called on the Union minister of state for power (independent charge) along with Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan who is in charge of the power portfolio, said that an expert team from the ministry would be sent to Puducherry to find out about the line losses and recovery of dues before proceeding with privatization. The Chief Minister said that he had disputed the data of the ministry with regard to line losses and recovery of dues.

However, representatives of the electricity employees association who are agitating against privatization and corporatisation of the Puducherry electricity department were not present during the meeting. The Chief Minister said that the Union minister has not granted an appointment for them and he would be meeting them separately later.

Further, the Chief Minister along with the Agriculture Minister also called on Union Minister for Agriculture Narender Singh Tomar and took up with him the release of insurance funds of Rs 8 crore for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Kiran Bedi Puducherry
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu. (Photo| EPS/ U Rakesh Kumar)
Rahul Gandhi visits Tamil Nadu, kick-starts election campaign
Shristi Goswami
One Day Chief Minister: Haridwar Girl set to lead Uttarakhand state on January 24
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp