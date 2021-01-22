Meeting with President seeking LG's recall only after Republic Day celebrations: Puducherry CM

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who along with ministers M Kandasamy and R Kamalakannan and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam went to Delhi to seek the recall of Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, could not meet the President of India as they were unable to get an appointment on January 21 or 22, as desired.

Speaking to The New Indian Express over phone from Delhi, Narayanasamy said the President's secretary had informed him that due to Republic Day celebrations, finalization of the speech and other related work, the President is busy and unable to meet them. They could be granted an appointment in the first week of February, the secretariat informed them, said Narayanasamy.

The Chief Minister has said they wanted to meet the President and appraise him regarding the "autocratic functioning" and "atrocious behaviour" of the Lt Governor in violation of democratic principles and request for her recall.

The council of ministers felt that the Prime Minister and Centre remained a mere spectator as the elected members were dishonoured by the administration which adhered to the directions of the Lt Governor. Even the movement of the Chief Minister was restricted by the police when he was going towards the Raj Nivas gates, where welfare minister M Kandasamy was on a dharna, leading to a dharna on the road by the CM along with other ministers.

Now, with no other recourse to air their grievance, the Chief Minister and ministers are returning to Puducherry.

Power ministry to send expert committee to Puducherry

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who called on the Union minister of state for power (independent charge) along with Puducherry Agriculture Minister R Kamalakannan who is in charge of the power portfolio, said that an expert team from the ministry would be sent to Puducherry to find out about the line losses and recovery of dues before proceeding with privatization. The Chief Minister said that he had disputed the data of the ministry with regard to line losses and recovery of dues.

However, representatives of the electricity employees association who are agitating against privatization and corporatisation of the Puducherry electricity department were not present during the meeting. The Chief Minister said that the Union minister has not granted an appointment for them and he would be meeting them separately later.

Further, the Chief Minister along with the Agriculture Minister also called on Union Minister for Agriculture Narender Singh Tomar and took up with him the release of insurance funds of Rs 8 crore for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.