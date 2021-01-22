Unemployment to be a poll issue for young Tamil Nadu voters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With over 21 per cent of voters in the State in the 18-30 age group, issues such as job loss due to pandemic and unemployment are likely to dominate the election. A few first-time voters who interacted with ‘The New Indian Express’ recently said growing unemployment and lack of regulation in the private sector are the key issues.

Many final-year college students who recently attended online examinations say there are no jobs even if they are ‘declared’ pass without examinations. The State produces more than five lakh graduates per year including two lakh engineering graduates. Barring medical education, 75 per cent of engineering, arts and science graduates study in private institutions.

Thus, many students have incurred debts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. “At least 20 to 25 students from my previous batches have been working as food delivery agents for Swiggy and Zomato,” said a final-year engineering student from Korattur. “Students spend a minimum Rs 5 lakh for earning a degree in private colleges.

There is no dearth of engineering students in any part of South India. Hence, the new government should focus on job creation.” Echoing similar views, Sanjay Kumar, a 26-year-old job seeker claimed that only 2% of his classmates are employed in jobs related to their core division. “If 98% of students end up doing jobs that do not require an engineering degree, then the government should promote arts and sciences. At least waiving off education loans will give some relief,” he opined. According to electoral rolls, the State has 6.26 crore voters and of them, 1.37 crore are between the ages 18 and 30.

