STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Unemployment to be a poll issue for young Tamil Nadu voters

Many final-year college students who recently attended online examinations say there are no jobs even if they are ‘declared’ pass without examinations.

Published: 22nd January 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With over 21 per cent of voters in the State in the 18-30 age group, issues such as job loss due to pandemic and unemployment are likely to dominate the election. A few first-time voters who interacted with ‘The New Indian Express’ recently said growing unemployment and lack of regulation in the private sector are the key issues. 

Many final-year college students who recently attended online examinations say there are no jobs even if they are ‘declared’ pass without examinations. The State produces more than five lakh graduates per year including two lakh engineering graduates. Barring medical education, 75 per cent of engineering, arts and science graduates study in private institutions. 

Thus, many students have incurred debts ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh. “At least 20 to 25 students from my previous batches have been working as food delivery agents for Swiggy and Zomato,” said a final-year engineering student from Korattur. “Students spend a minimum Rs 5 lakh for earning a degree in private colleges.

There is no dearth of engineering students in any part of South India. Hence, the new government should focus on job creation.” Echoing similar views, Sanjay Kumar, a 26-year-old job seeker claimed that only 2% of his classmates are employed in jobs related to their core division. “If 98% of students end up doing jobs that do not require an engineering degree, then the government should promote arts and sciences.  At least waiving off education loans will give some relief,” he opined. According to electoral rolls, the State has 6.26 crore voters and of them, 1.37 crore are between the ages 18 and 30.

21 per cent
Of voters in the State are in the age group of 18-30. Issues such as job loss due to pandemic and unemployment are likely to dominate the election

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Unemployment TN assembly elections TN Assembly polls Tamil Nadu
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers delegation coming out after the meeting with Union Agricultural minister Narendra singh Tomar at Vigyan bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
11th round of talks conducted between protesting farmer unions and Centre
Deputy CM Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas interacting with discharged patients at Turpu Veedhi in Eluru (File photo | Express)
Mystery illness reported in another village near Eluru in Andhra Pradesh, 22 fall sick
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp