8,704 more get jab in Tamil Nadu on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State vaccinated 8,704 healthcare and frontline workers on Friday. Among the 8,704 who took the jab, 8,544 people received Covishield and 160 received Covaxin. The Health Department administered Covishield at 167 sites and Covaxin at six sites.

So far, 51,651 people have been vaccinated in Tamil Nadu. The vaccination drive has been witnessing a poor turnout in the State since it was launched. Heads of the nurses’ associations and senior doctors have requested healthcare workers to come forward to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the 94-year-old former health minister of Tamil Nadu H V Hande, who got vaccinated along with his wife and his hospital staff at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital on Thursday, said he had taken the vaccine for his own safety and also as a civic duty. “The only way to defeat the virus is for more people to get vaccinated. I believe and trust our scientists,” he said.